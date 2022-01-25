 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: New Athens 59, Marissa 55

1234Final
New Athens1211152159
Marissa139151855
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
New Athens11-115-11234/561190/54
Marissa10-94-2948/43899/41

New AthensPtsFG3FGFTFL
Gannon Birkner (#33, Jr.)289010-123
Codey Boone (#3, Sr.)12313-53
Kaden Vielweber (#15, Sr.)81200
Gauge Birkner (#32, Sr.)60202
Isaiah Lintker (Fr.)5012-20
New Athens
Individual stats Have not been reported.
