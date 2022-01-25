Box: New Athens 59, Marissa 55

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|New Athens
|12
|11
|15
|21
|59
|Marissa
|13
|9
|15
|18
|55
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|New Athens
|11-11
|5-1
|1234/56
|1190/54
|Marissa
|10-9
|4-2
|948/43
|899/41
People are also reading…
|New Athens
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Gannon Birkner (#33, Jr.)
|28
|9
|0
|10-12
|3
|Codey Boone (#3, Sr.)
|12
|3
|1
|3-5
|3
|Kaden Vielweber (#15, Sr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Gauge Birkner (#32, Sr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Isaiah Lintker (Fr.)
|5
|0
|1
|2-2
|0
|New Athens
|Individual stats Have not been reported.