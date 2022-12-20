 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the St. Louis Post-Dispatch is partnering with McBride Homes who are sponsoring 5,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Box: New Athens 60, Lebanon 9

  • 0
1234Final
Lebanon40329
New Athens192016560
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lebanon0-10-19/960/60
New Athens8-33-1643/643499/499

People are also reading…

Lebanon
Individual stats Have not been reported.
New AthensPtsFG3FGFTFL
Gannon Birkner (#33, Sr.)22813-40
Ethan Range (#30, Jr.)81201
Owen Tolson (#23, Jr.)84002
Luis Mazariego (#1, Sr.)63002
Isaiah Lintker (So.)5201-61
Andrew Wynn (#3, Sr.)42000
Gavin Gallagher (#10)30100
Jack Alfeldt (#20, Jr.)21001
Landon Shemonia (#25)21000
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News