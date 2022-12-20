Box: New Athens 60, Lebanon 9

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lebanon
|4
|0
|3
|2
|9
|New Athens
|19
|20
|16
|5
|60
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lebanon
|0-1
|0-1
|9/9
|60/60
|New Athens
|8-3
|3-1
|643/643
|499/499
People are also reading…
|Lebanon
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|New Athens
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Gannon Birkner (#33, Sr.)
|22
|8
|1
|3-4
|0
|Ethan Range (#30, Jr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|1
|Owen Tolson (#23, Jr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|2
|Luis Mazariego (#1, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Isaiah Lintker (So.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-6
|1
|Andrew Wynn (#3, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gavin Gallagher (#10)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Jack Alfeldt (#20, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Landon Shemonia (#25)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0