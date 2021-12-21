Box: New Athens 60, Lebanon, Illinois 30

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|New Athens
|7
|28
|23
|2
|60
|Lebanon, Illinois
|6
|7
|7
|10
|30
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|New Athens
|7-4
|3-1
|620/56
|541/49
|Lebanon, Illinois
|0-7
|0-3
|216/20
|390/35
|New Athens
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Gannon Birkner (#33, Jr.)
|20
|8
|1
|1-2
|0
|Codey Boone (#3, Sr.)
|13
|6
|0
|1-1
|3
|Andrew Wynn (#1, Jr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-3
|2
|James Range (#23, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Isaiah Lintker (Fr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gauge Birkner (#32, Sr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|3
|Luis Mazariego (#10, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Lebanon, Illinois
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Nick Gross (#13)
|16
|5
|2
|0-3
|2
|Derrick Johnson (Sr.)
|7
|1
|1
|2-2
|1
|Jordan McGee (#11, Sr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|3
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.