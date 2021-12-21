 Skip to main content
Box: New Athens 60, Lebanon, Illinois 30
Box: New Athens 60, Lebanon, Illinois 30

1234Final
New Athens72823260
Lebanon, Illinois6771030
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
New Athens7-43-1620/56541/49
Lebanon, Illinois0-70-3216/20390/35
New AthensPtsFG3FGFTFL
Gannon Birkner (#33, Jr.)20811-20
Codey Boone (#3, Sr.)13601-13
Andrew Wynn (#1, Jr.)6202-32
James Range (#23, Sr.)63001
Isaiah Lintker (Fr.)63000
Gauge Birkner (#32, Sr.)5201-23
Luis Mazariego (#10, Jr.)42001
Lebanon, IllinoisPtsFG3FGFTFL
Nick Gross (#13)16520-32
Derrick Johnson (Sr.)7112-21
Jordan McGee (#11, Sr.)72103
