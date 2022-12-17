Box: New Athens 60, Perryville 44

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|New Athens
|16
|13
|25
|6
|60
|Perryville
|9
|11
|12
|12
|44
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|New Athens
|7-3
|2-1
|583/58
|490/49
|Perryville
|1-6
|0-1
|354/35
|439/44
|New Athens
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Isaiah Lintker (So.)
|18
|6
|1
|3-5
|2
|Gannon Birkner (#33, Sr.)
|12
|2
|0
|8-9
|4
|Luis Mazariego (#1, Sr.)
|10
|4
|0
|2-4
|3
|Ethan Range (#30, Jr.)
|9
|0
|3
|0
|5
|Jack Alfeldt (#20, Jr.)
|5
|1
|0
|3-6
|1
|Andrew Wynn (#3, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-3
|2
|Brandon Schatte (#15, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Brady Middendorf (#11)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|New Athens
|Individual stats Have not been reported.