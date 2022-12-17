 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: New Athens 60, Perryville 44

1234Final
New Athens161325660
Perryville911121244
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
New Athens7-32-1583/58490/49
Perryville1-60-1354/35439/44

New AthensPtsFG3FGFTFL
Isaiah Lintker (So.)18613-52
Gannon Birkner (#33, Sr.)12208-94
Luis Mazariego (#1, Sr.)10402-43
Ethan Range (#30, Jr.)90305
Jack Alfeldt (#20, Jr.)5103-61
Andrew Wynn (#3, Sr.)2100-32
Brandon Schatte (#15, Jr.)21001
Brady Middendorf (#11)21000
New Athens
Individual stats Have not been reported.
