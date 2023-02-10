|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|New Athens
|16
|21
|19
|5
|61
|Lebanon
|12
|4
|12
|7
|35
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|New Athens
|13-14
|6-3
|1451/54
|1385/51
|Lebanon
|0-1
|0-1
|35/1
|61/2
|New Athens
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Gannon Birkner (#33, Sr.)
|40
|16
|0
|8-10
|0
|Owen Tolson (#23, Jr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|2
|Isaiah Lintker (So.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Andrew Wynn (#3, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|1
|Luis Mazariego (#1, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Tommy Dutkanych (#13)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Ethan Range (#30, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
|New Athens
|Individual stats Have not been reported.