Box: New Athens 62, Galatia 42
Box: New Athens 62, Galatia 42

1234Final
Galatia14139642
New Athens109301362
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Galatia0-20-076/38133/66
New Athens8-53-1725/362628/314
GalatiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Noah Frailey (Sr.)17507-93
Klayton Wright (Sr.)14413-43
Zane Carlile (Sr.)7112-40
Ammon21000
Trevor Hale (Sr.)1001-45
Andre Williams (Jr.)1001-23
New AthensPtsFG3FGFTFL
Gannon Birkner (#33, Jr.)20706-83
Isaiah Lintker (Fr.)14413-40
James Range (#23, Sr.)12313-34
Gauge Birkner (#32, Sr.)9401-43
Owen Tolson (#11, So.)30103
Kaden Vielweber (#15, Sr.)21001
Andrew Wynn (#1, Jr.)2002-33
