Box: New Athens 62, Galatia 42

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Galatia
|14
|13
|9
|6
|42
|New Athens
|10
|9
|30
|13
|62
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Galatia
|0-2
|0-0
|76/38
|133/66
|New Athens
|8-5
|3-1
|725/362
|628/314
|Galatia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Noah Frailey (Sr.)
|17
|5
|0
|7-9
|3
|Klayton Wright (Sr.)
|14
|4
|1
|3-4
|3
|Zane Carlile (Sr.)
|7
|1
|1
|2-4
|0
|Ammon
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Trevor Hale (Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-4
|5
|Andre Williams (Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|3
|New Athens
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Gannon Birkner (#33, Jr.)
|20
|7
|0
|6-8
|3
|Isaiah Lintker (Fr.)
|14
|4
|1
|3-4
|0
|James Range (#23, Sr.)
|12
|3
|1
|3-3
|4
|Gauge Birkner (#32, Sr.)
|9
|4
|0
|1-4
|3
|Owen Tolson (#11, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Kaden Vielweber (#15, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Andrew Wynn (#1, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-3
|3
