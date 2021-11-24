Box: New Athens 63, Thompsonville 43

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Thompsonville
|5
|15
|9
|14
|43
|New Athens
|13
|18
|20
|12
|63
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Thompsonville
|0-2
|0-0
|65/32
|120/60
|New Athens
|1-1
|0-0
|109/54
|102/51
|Thompsonville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brody Rone
|20
|3
|4
|2-2
|0
|Kade Shelby (Jr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-4
|0
|Audi Griffin (Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hayden Lindhorst (Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gavin Sandy
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cedric Peter (Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|New Athens
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Codey Boone (#3, Sr.)
|21
|6-8
|2-3
|3-6
|2
|Gannon Birkner (#33, Jr.)
|18
|8-10
|0
|2-4
|2
|Isaiah Lintker (Fr.)
|8
|2-4
|0-3
|4-4
|2
|Gauge Birkner (#32, Sr.)
|6
|2-4
|0-2
|2-3
|1
|Andrew Wynn (#1, Jr.)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0
|2
|Kaden Vielweber (#15, Sr.)
|4
|2-3
|0-1
|0
|0
|Jack Alfeldt (#20, So.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-4
|1
