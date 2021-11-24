 Skip to main content
Box: New Athens 63, Thompsonville 43
Box: New Athens 63, Thompsonville 43

1234Final
Thompsonville51591443
New Athens1318201263
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Thompsonville0-20-065/32120/60
New Athens1-10-0109/54102/51
ThompsonvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Brody Rone20342-20
Kade Shelby (Jr.)7301-40
Audi Griffin (Sr.)63000
Hayden Lindhorst (Jr.)63000
Gavin Sandy21000
Cedric Peter (Sr.)21000
New AthensPtsFG3FGFTFL
Codey Boone (#3, Sr.)216-82-33-62
Gannon Birkner (#33, Jr.)188-1002-42
Isaiah Lintker (Fr.)82-40-34-42
Gauge Birkner (#32, Sr.)62-40-22-31
Andrew Wynn (#1, Jr.)42-2002
Kaden Vielweber (#15, Sr.)42-30-100
Jack Alfeldt (#20, So.)2002-41
