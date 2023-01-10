 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: New Athens 65, Valle Catholic 55

1234Final
New Athens1515152065
Valle Catholic815181455
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
New Athens10-73-2921/54862/51
Valle Catholic5-30-0500/29447/26

New AthensPtsFG3FGFTFL
Isaiah Lintker (So.)22351-23
Gannon Birkner (#33, Sr.)211001-80
Ethan Range (#30, Jr.)9310-34
Andrew Wynn (#3, Sr.)7014-62
Jack Alfeldt (#20, Jr.)4102-22
Owen Tolson (#23, Jr.)21002
New Athens
Individual stats Have not been reported.
