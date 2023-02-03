|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|New Athens
|18
|21
|21
|6
|66
|Dupo
|8
|10
|5
|2
|25
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|New Athens
|12-12
|5-3
|1294/54
|1224/51
|Dupo
|3-13
|2-6
|523/22
|968/40
|New Athens
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Gannon Birkner (#33, Sr.)
|34
|14
|0
|6-11
|0
|Isaiah Lintker (So.)
|9
|2
|1
|2-2
|0
|Owen Tolson (#23, Jr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Ethan Range (#30, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Tommy Dutkanych (#13)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jack Alfeldt (#20, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Andrew Wynn (#3, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Will Mulholland (#25, Fr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|1
|Dupo
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kaden Scheppleman (#10, So.)
|7
|1-3
|1-5
|2-3
|0
|Sam Stoffel (#24, Sr.)
|6
|3-5
|0-1
|0
|0
|Hunter Cataldo (#21, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1-4
|0
|0
|Carter McMannis (#34, So.)
|3
|1-3
|0
|1-2
|0
|Deegan Prater (#1, Fr.)
|2
|1-3
|0-3
|0
|0
|Jamarion Morning (#14, Fr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Keith West (#20, Fr.)
|2
|1-5
|0
|0
|0