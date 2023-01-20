 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: New Athens 66, Valmeyer 55

1234Final
New Athens1316191866
Valmeyer122415455
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
New Athens11-104-21127/541068/51
Valmeyer4-133-3876/421063/51

New AthensPtsFG3FGFTFL
Gannon Birkner (#33, Sr.)291205-93
Ethan Range (#30, Jr.)9310-14
Isaiah Lintker (So.)81201
Luis Mazariego (#1, Sr.)7112-22
Andrew Wynn (#3, Sr.)5103-53
Owen Tolson (#23, Jr.)4102-25
Jack Alfeldt (#20, Jr.)4102-20
New Athens
Individual stats Have not been reported.
