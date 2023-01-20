Box: New Athens 66, Valmeyer 55

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|New Athens
|13
|16
|19
|18
|66
|Valmeyer
|12
|24
|15
|4
|55
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|New Athens
|11-10
|4-2
|1127/54
|1068/51
|Valmeyer
|4-13
|3-3
|876/42
|1063/51
|New Athens
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Gannon Birkner (#33, Sr.)
|29
|12
|0
|5-9
|3
|Ethan Range (#30, Jr.)
|9
|3
|1
|0-1
|4
|Isaiah Lintker (So.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|1
|Luis Mazariego (#1, Sr.)
|7
|1
|1
|2-2
|2
|Andrew Wynn (#3, Sr.)
|5
|1
|0
|3-5
|3
|Owen Tolson (#23, Jr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|5
|Jack Alfeldt (#20, Jr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|0
|New Athens
|Individual stats Have not been reported.