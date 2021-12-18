 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: New Athens 67, Perryville 56
0 comments

Box: New Athens 67, Perryville 56

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
New Athens1612201967
Perryville167151856
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
New Athens6-42-1560/56511/51
Perryville0-30-1119/12227/23
New AthensPtsFG3FGFTFL
Gannon Birkner (#33, Jr.)268010-112
James Range (#23, Sr.)105002
Isaiah Lintker (Fr.)9023-42
Kaden Vielweber (#15, Sr.)7112-32
Gauge Birkner (#32, Sr.)6013-42
Codey Boone (#3, Sr.)5201-60
Andrew Wynn (#1, Jr.)4004-72
New Athens
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/171. CBC (4-3) at SLUH (4-2) , 6 p.m today (postponed).2. East St. Louis (7-1) def. Belleville West (3-5), 76-61 tod…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News