Box: New Athens 67, Perryville 56

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|New Athens
|16
|12
|20
|19
|67
|Perryville
|16
|7
|15
|18
|56
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|New Athens
|6-4
|2-1
|560/56
|511/51
|Perryville
|0-3
|0-1
|119/12
|227/23
|New Athens
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Gannon Birkner (#33, Jr.)
|26
|8
|0
|10-11
|2
|James Range (#23, Sr.)
|10
|5
|0
|0
|2
|Isaiah Lintker (Fr.)
|9
|0
|2
|3-4
|2
|Kaden Vielweber (#15, Sr.)
|7
|1
|1
|2-3
|2
|Gauge Birkner (#32, Sr.)
|6
|0
|1
|3-4
|2
|Codey Boone (#3, Sr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-6
|0
|Andrew Wynn (#1, Jr.)
|4
|0
|0
|4-7
|2
|New Athens
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
