Box: New Athens 68, Roxana 60

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|New Athens
|17
|13
|15
|23
|68
|Roxana
|12
|19
|18
|11
|60
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|New Athens
|15-15
|7-3
|1636/55
|1559/52
|Roxana
|6-25
|0-10
|1296/43
|1730/58
|New Athens
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Gannon Birkner (#33, Jr.)
|17
|6
|0
|5-6
|0
|Codey Boone (#3, Sr.)
|12
|2
|2
|2-2
|4
|Andrew Wynn (#1, Jr.)
|10
|2
|1
|3-4
|3
|Isaiah Lintker (Fr.)
|9
|1
|2
|1-2
|2
|Kaden Vielweber (#15, Sr.)
|9
|0
|1
|6-9
|1
|Gauge Birkner (#32, Sr.)
|7
|0
|2
|1-4
|2
|Cam Bielke (#25, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Jack Alfeldt (#20, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|New Athens
|Individual stats Have not been reported.