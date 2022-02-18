 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: New Athens 68, Roxana 60

  • 0
1234Final
New Athens1713152368
Roxana1219181160
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
New Athens15-157-31636/551559/52
Roxana6-250-101296/431730/58

New AthensPtsFG3FGFTFL
Gannon Birkner (#33, Jr.)17605-60
Codey Boone (#3, Sr.)12222-24
Andrew Wynn (#1, Jr.)10213-43
Isaiah Lintker (Fr.)9121-22
Kaden Vielweber (#15, Sr.)9016-91
Gauge Birkner (#32, Sr.)7021-42
Cam Bielke (#25, Sr.)21002
Jack Alfeldt (#20, So.)21000
New Athens
Individual stats Have not been reported.
