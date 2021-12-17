Box: New Athens 70, Dupo 43

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|New Athens
|17
|20
|16
|17
|70
|Dupo
|6
|12
|14
|11
|43
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|New Athens
|5-4
|2-1
|493/55
|455/51
|Dupo
|2-8
|1-2
|334/37
|585/65
|New Athens
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Gannon Birkner (#33, Jr.)
|27
|7
|1
|10-15
|0
|Codey Boone (#3, Sr.)
|12
|4
|0
|4-9
|2
|Isaiah Lintker (Fr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Kaden Vielweber (#15, Sr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-3
|1
|James Range (#23, Sr.)
|6
|1
|1
|1-1
|3
|Ethan Range (#44, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gauge Birkner (#32, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Cam Bielke (#25, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|1
|Owen Tolson (#11, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Luis Mazariego (#10, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
|New Athens
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
