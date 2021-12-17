 Skip to main content
Box: New Athens 70, Dupo 43
1234Final
New Athens1720161770
Dupo612141143
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
New Athens5-42-1493/55455/51
Dupo2-81-2334/37585/65
New AthensPtsFG3FGFTFL
Gannon Birkner (#33, Jr.)277110-150
Codey Boone (#3, Sr.)12404-92
Isaiah Lintker (Fr.)81200
Kaden Vielweber (#15, Sr.)8302-31
James Range (#23, Sr.)6111-13
Ethan Range (#44, So.)21000
Gauge Birkner (#32, Sr.)21004
Cam Bielke (#25, Sr.)2100-21
Owen Tolson (#11, So.)21001
Luis Mazariego (#10, Jr.)1001-20
New Athens
Individual stats Have not been reported.
