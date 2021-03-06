 Skip to main content
Box: New Athens 73, Lebanon, Illinois 54
  • 0
1234Final
Lebanon, Illinois149102154
New Athens2216171873
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lebanon, Illinois3-81-7519/47619/56
New Athens3-53-4384/35368/33
Lebanon, IllinoisPtsFG3FGFTFL
Chase White (#2, G, Sr.)258-132-63-64
Joshua Fairlie (#10, G, Sr.)111-22-63-41
Ahman Terrell (#21, F, Sr.)84-6004
Keion Washington (#20, F, So.)52-201-32
Andrew Schulte (#34, C, Sr.)301-20-13
Jordan McGee (#11, F, Jr.)21-1000
New AthensPtsFG3FGFTFL
Gannon Birkner (#33, So.)351603-61
Mason Page (#1, Sr.)10017-103
Andrew Wynn (So.)7021-20
Codey Boone (#3, Jr.)7112-20
James Range (#23, Jr.)6111-24
Ryan Juenger (#50, Sr.)4200-15
Owen Tolson (#20, Fr.)42002
