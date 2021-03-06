Box: New Athens 73, Lebanon, Illinois 54

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lebanon, Illinois
|14
|9
|10
|21
|54
|New Athens
|22
|16
|17
|18
|73
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lebanon, Illinois
|3-8
|1-7
|519/47
|619/56
|New Athens
|3-5
|3-4
|384/35
|368/33
|Lebanon, Illinois
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Chase White (#2, G, Sr.)
|25
|8-13
|2-6
|3-6
|4
|Joshua Fairlie (#10, G, Sr.)
|11
|1-2
|2-6
|3-4
|1
|Ahman Terrell (#21, F, Sr.)
|8
|4-6
|0
|0
|4
|Keion Washington (#20, F, So.)
|5
|2-2
|0
|1-3
|2
|Andrew Schulte (#34, C, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1-2
|0-1
|3
|Jordan McGee (#11, F, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0