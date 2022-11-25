Box: New Athens 75, Zeigler-Royalton 46

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|New Athens
|21
|31
|21
|2
|75
|Zeigler-Royalton
|7
|10
|19
|10
|46
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|New Athens
|1-1
|0-0
|125/62
|98/49
|Zeigler-Royalton
|0-2
|0-0
|82/41
|147/74
|New Athens
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Gannon Birkner (#33, Sr.)
|22
|6
|2
|4-7
|0
|Isaiah Lintker (So.)
|15
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Ethan Range (#30, Jr.)
|13
|4
|1
|2-4
|2
|Jack Alfeldt (#20, Jr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-2
|2
|Owen Tolson (#23, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|3
|Andrew Wynn (#3, Sr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-1
|3
|Luis Mazariego (#1, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-1
|1
|Brandon Schatte (#15, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|New Athens
|Individual stats Have not been reported.