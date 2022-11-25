 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: New Athens 75, Zeigler-Royalton 46

1234Final
New Athens213121275
Zeigler-Royalton710191046
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
New Athens1-10-0125/6298/49
Zeigler-Royalton0-20-082/41147/74

New AthensPtsFG3FGFTFL
Gannon Birkner (#33, Sr.)22624-70
Isaiah Lintker (So.)153300
Ethan Range (#30, Jr.)13412-42
Jack Alfeldt (#20, Jr.)8302-22
Owen Tolson (#23, Jr.)63003
Andrew Wynn (#3, Sr.)5201-13
Luis Mazariego (#1, Sr.)4200-11
Brandon Schatte (#15, Jr.)21000
New Athens
Individual stats Have not been reported.
