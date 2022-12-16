 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: New Athens 79, Dupo 31

1234Final
Dupo21091031
New Athens292220879
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Dupo2-51-3304/43414/59
New Athens6-32-1523/75446/64

Dupo
Individual stats Have not been reported.
New AthensPtsFG3FGFTFL
Gannon Birkner (#33, Sr.)25809-91
Isaiah Lintker (So.)19621-20
Owen Tolson (#23, Jr.)15414-41
Ethan Range (#30, Jr.)60203
Brady Middendorf (#11)60200
Luis Mazariego (#1, Sr.)3101-23
Landon Shemonia (#25)30102
Tommy Dutkanych (#13)21001
News