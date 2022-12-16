Box: New Athens 79, Dupo 31

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Dupo
|2
|10
|9
|10
|31
|New Athens
|29
|22
|20
|8
|79
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Dupo
|2-5
|1-3
|304/43
|414/59
|New Athens
|6-3
|2-1
|523/75
|446/64
|Dupo
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|New Athens
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Gannon Birkner (#33, Sr.)
|25
|8
|0
|9-9
|1
|Isaiah Lintker (So.)
|19
|6
|2
|1-2
|0
|Owen Tolson (#23, Jr.)
|15
|4
|1
|4-4
|1
|Ethan Range (#30, Jr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Brady Middendorf (#11)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Luis Mazariego (#1, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|3
|Landon Shemonia (#25)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Tommy Dutkanych (#13)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1