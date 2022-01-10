 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: New Athens 89, Valle Catholic 67
Box: New Athens 89, Valle Catholic 67

1234Final
New Athens2418242389
Valle Catholic1812201767
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
New Athens9-83-1966/57908/53
Valle Catholic1-40-0314/18375/22
New AthensPtsFG3FGFTFL
Codey Boone (#3, Sr.)30835-54
Gannon Birkner (#33, Jr.)281106-92
Gauge Birkner (#32, Sr.)14231-30
Isaiah Lintker (Fr.)6111-21
James Range (#23, Sr.)42001
Kaden Vielweber (#15, Sr.)30104
Andrew Wynn (#1, Jr.)21002
Owen Tolson (#11, So.)21001
New Athens
Individual stats Have not been reported.
