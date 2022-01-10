Box: New Athens 89, Valle Catholic 67

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|New Athens
|24
|18
|24
|23
|89
|Valle Catholic
|18
|12
|20
|17
|67
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|New Athens
|9-8
|3-1
|966/57
|908/53
|Valle Catholic
|1-4
|0-0
|314/18
|375/22
|New Athens
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Codey Boone (#3, Sr.)
|30
|8
|3
|5-5
|4
|Gannon Birkner (#33, Jr.)
|28
|11
|0
|6-9
|2
|Gauge Birkner (#32, Sr.)
|14
|2
|3
|1-3
|0
|Isaiah Lintker (Fr.)
|6
|1
|1
|1-2
|1
|James Range (#23, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Kaden Vielweber (#15, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Andrew Wynn (#1, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Owen Tolson (#11, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|New Athens
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
