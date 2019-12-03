Subscribe: $5 for 5 months!
1234Final
Father McGivney415161146
New Athens2014181567
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Father McGivney1-40-0228/46258/52
New Athens2-20-0206/41210/42
Father McGivney
Individual stats Have not been reported.
New AthensPtsFG3FGFTFL
Joe Range (#23, 6-2, F, Sr.)257011-144
Dylan Boone (#40, 6-0, F, Sr.)15232-33
Noah Lintker (#20, 6-2, F, Sr.)93104
Gannon Birkner (#33, 6-2, C, Fr.)5201-13
Richie Mazariego-Mejia (#13, 5-9, G, Sr.)51102
Ryan Juenger (#50, 6-1, C, Jr.)42002
Mason Page (#1, 5-10, G, Jr.)21002
Owen Whitworth (5-10, G, Sr.)21002

Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.