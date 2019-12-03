|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Father McGivney
|4
|15
|16
|11
|46
|New Athens
|20
|14
|18
|15
|67
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Father McGivney
|1-4
|0-0
|228/46
|258/52
|New Athens
|2-2
|0-0
|206/41
|210/42
|Father McGivney
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|New Athens
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Joe Range (#23, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|25
|7
|0
|11-14
|4
|Dylan Boone (#40, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|15
|2
|3
|2-3
|3
|Noah Lintker (#20, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|9
|3
|1
|0
|4
|Gannon Birkner (#33, 6-2, C, Fr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-1
|3
|Richie Mazariego-Mejia (#13, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Ryan Juenger (#50, 6-1, C, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Mason Page (#1, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Owen Whitworth (5-10, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2