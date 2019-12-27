Box: New Athens 67, Thompsonville 49
Box: New Athens 67, Thompsonville 49

1234Final
New Athens1316211767
Thompsonville108112049
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
New Athens6-52-1596/54547/50
Thompsonville0-50-0240/22303/28
New AthensPtsFG3FGFTFL
Joe Range (#23, 6-2, F, Sr.)268010-131
Dylan Boone (#40, 6-0, F, Sr.)123200
Ryan Juenger (#50, 6-1, C, Jr.)8302-32
Noah Lintker (#20, 6-2, F, Sr.)6111-23
Gannon Birkner (#33, 6-2, C, Fr.)4102-21
Mason Page (#1, 5-10, G, Jr.)42001
Owen Whitworth (5-10, G, Sr.)4102-32
Gauge Birkner (#15, 6-0, F, So.)30101
New Athens
Individual stats Have not been reported.
