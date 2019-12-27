Box: New Athens 67, Thompsonville 49

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|New Athens
|13
|16
|21
|17
|67
|Thompsonville
|10
|8
|11
|20
|49
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|New Athens
|6-5
|2-1
|596/54
|547/50
|Thompsonville
|0-5
|0-0
|240/22
|303/28
|New Athens
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Joe Range (#23, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|26
|8
|0
|10-13
|1
|Dylan Boone (#40, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|12
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Ryan Juenger (#50, 6-1, C, Jr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-3
|2
|Noah Lintker (#20, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|6
|1
|1
|1-2
|3
|Gannon Birkner (#33, 6-2, C, Fr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|1
|Mason Page (#1, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Owen Whitworth (5-10, G, Sr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-3
|2
|Gauge Birkner (#15, 6-0, F, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|New Athens
|Individual stats Have not been reported.