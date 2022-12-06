 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: New Haven 39, Silex 37

1234Final
New Haven1698639
Silex7147937
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
New Haven1-40-0139/28257/51
Silex2-30-1225/45190/38

New Haven
Individual stats Have not been reported.
SilexPtsFG3FGFTFL
Tyler Twellman (#3, 6-2, Jr.)171-95-702
Josh Price (#2, 5-9, Sr.)63-90-10-21
Cole Fessler (#23, 6-3, Jr.)61-51-21-42
Max Lavy (#50, 6-2, Jr.)51-11-400
Jake Henry (#40, 6-3, Jr.)31-301-23
