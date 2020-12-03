Box: New Haven 52, Wellsville 39

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|New Haven
|13
|10
|10
|19
|52
|Wellsville
|7
|11
|8
|13
|39
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|New Haven
|3-0
|0-0
|162/54
|123/41
|Wellsville
|0-2
|0-0
|95/32
|112/37
|New Haven
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Logan Williams (#33, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|15
|2-2
|2-4
|5-6
|4
|Owen Borcherding (#21, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|12
|4-4
|0
|4-6
|1
|John Liggett (#5, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|10
|2-5
|1-1
|3-4
|3
|Jake Engelbrecht (#3, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|8
|0
|2-6
|2-4
|1
|Zach Groner (#23, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|5
|1-3
|1-2
|0
|1
|Charlie Roth (#12, 6-2, F, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Wellsville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Isaac Seabaugh (#11, Jr.)
|13
|4
|1
|2-2
|3
|Jamel Mahaney (#25, Sr.)
|10
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Keaton Mayes (#30, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0-1
|2
|Mason Guzy (#13, So.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Clayton Ebers (#1, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-2
|5
