Box: New Haven 52, Wellsville 39
1234Final
New Haven1310101952
Wellsville71181339
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
New Haven3-00-0162/54123/41
Wellsville0-20-095/32112/37
New HavenPtsFG3FGFTFL
Logan Williams (#33, 6-2, G, Jr.)152-22-45-64
Owen Borcherding (#21, 6-0, F, Sr.)124-404-61
John Liggett (#5, 5-11, G, Sr.)102-51-13-43
Jake Engelbrecht (#3, 5-11, G, Sr.)802-62-41
Zach Groner (#23, 6-1, G, Sr.)51-31-201
Charlie Roth (#12, 6-2, F, Jr.)21-1000
WellsvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Isaac Seabaugh (#11, Jr.)13412-23
Jamel Mahaney (#25, Sr.)102204
Keaton Mayes (#30, Jr.)6300-12
Mason Guzy (#13, So.)60204
Clayton Ebers (#1, Sr.)4200-25
