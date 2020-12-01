Box: New Haven 59, Clopton 47

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|New Haven
|15
|13
|21
|10
|59
|Clopton
|12
|9
|8
|18
|47
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|New Haven
|2-0
|0-0
|110/55
|84/42
|Clopton
|0-1
|0-0
|47/24
|59/30
|New Haven
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Zach Groner (#23, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|19
|5
|3
|0
|1
|John Liggett (#5, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|15
|3
|2
|3-4
|1
|Jake Engelbrecht (#3, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Logan Williams (#33, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0-2
|0
|Owen Borcherding (#21, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|7
|1
|0
|5-7
|3
|Nolan Brown (#10, 5-11, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
|Mitchel Meyer (#32, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|1
|Clopton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Daniel Harvey (#1, Sr.)
|15
|4
|2
|1-1
|2
|Mason Street (#33, Jr.)
|10
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Zakk Eivins (#44, Sr.)
|10
|3
|1
|1-2
|2
|Riley Walker (#42, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|3
|Tyler Kuntz (#11)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|5
|Evan Lagemann (#55, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
