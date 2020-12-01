 Skip to main content
Box: New Haven 59, Clopton 47
Box: New Haven 59, Clopton 47

1234Final
New Haven1513211059
Clopton12981847
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
New Haven2-00-0110/5584/42
Clopton0-10-047/2459/30
New HavenPtsFG3FGFTFL
Zach Groner (#23, 6-1, G, Sr.)195301
John Liggett (#5, 5-11, G, Sr.)15323-41
Jake Engelbrecht (#3, 5-11, G, Sr.)81200
Logan Williams (#33, 6-2, G, Jr.)8400-20
Owen Borcherding (#21, 6-0, F, Sr.)7105-73
Nolan Brown (#10, 5-11, F, Sr.)1001-20
Mitchel Meyer (#32, 6-1, G, Jr.)1001-21
CloptonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Daniel Harvey (#1, Sr.)15421-12
Mason Street (#33, Jr.)102204
Zakk Eivins (#44, Sr.)10311-22
Riley Walker (#42, Sr.)63003
Tyler Kuntz (#11)4102-25
Evan Lagemann (#55, Sr.)21001
