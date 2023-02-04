|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lift For Life
|10
|10
|16
|8
|44
|New Madrid County Central
|17
|24
|18
|10
|69
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lift For Life
|10-9
|0-0
|968/51
|1013/53
|New Madrid County Central
|3-3
|0-0
|362/19
|336/18
|Lift For Life
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Odis Grissom (#11, SG, Sr.)
|17
|2-6
|4-7
|1-3
|0
|Dennis Olds (#3, PG, Jr.)
|12
|3-6
|1-3
|3-4
|0
|Dorian Rogers (#10, SG, Fr.)
|6
|0-2
|0-2
|6-6
|0
|Jace Kern (#2, G, So.)
|3
|0-3
|1-2
|0
|0
|Lajuan Johnson (#15, SF, Jr.)
|2
|1-4
|0
|0
|0
|Blake Wilson (#5, PG, Fr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|0
|Jordan Reed (#23, PG, Fr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Lift For Life
|Individual stats Have not been reported.