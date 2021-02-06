 Skip to main content
Box: Nokomis 49, Staunton 26
Box: Nokomis 49, Staunton 26

1234Final
Nokomis1112141249
Staunton3831226
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Nokomis1-00-049/4926/26
Staunton0-10-026/2649/49
Nokomis
Individual stats Have not been reported.
StauntonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Frank Goss (#44, Sr.)10311-23
Cayden Silvester (#14, Jr.)81204
Jacob Futrell (#40, Sr.)4200-22
Sam Best (#5, Jr.)30101
Braden Buffington (#23, Fr.)1001-21
