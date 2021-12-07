 Skip to main content
Box: Nokomis 50, Gillespie 40
Box: Nokomis 50, Gillespie 40

1234Final
Gillespie21691340
Nokomis1011131650
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Gillespie0-30-1125/42167/56
Nokomis3-31-0260/87242/81
GillespiePtsFG3FGFTFL
Kamryn Link (#24, Jr.)15414-62
Tristan Wargo7014-64
Bryan Jubelt (#4)51105
Bryce Buhs (#11)5201-23
Joe Baglin (#3, Sr.)3101-20
Bryce Hohnsbehn (#50)3101-22
Gavin Griffith (#33)21004
NokomisPtsFG3FGFTFL
Elijah Aumann (#24, 6-1, G, Jr.)205010-141
Stander (#10)10017-122
Jake Johnson (#34, 6-2, F, Sr.)8302-54
Ryan Eisenbarth (#42, 6-3, C, Jr.)7301-23
Tray Keller (#40)51102
