Box: Nokomis 50, Gillespie 40

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Gillespie
|2
|16
|9
|13
|40
|Nokomis
|10
|11
|13
|16
|50
-
Troy knocks off De Smet to win own tournament for first time in 16 years
-
Boys basketball season preview: Five storylines to watch this winter
-
Raines propels Timberland to first Winfield tournament title since 2018
-
Recap: Medicine and Bioscience breezes by Sumner
-
Recap: Fort Zumwalt West downs St. Charles West
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Gillespie
|0-3
|0-1
|125/42
|167/56
|Nokomis
|3-3
|1-0
|260/87
|242/81
|Gillespie
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kamryn Link (#24, Jr.)
|15
|4
|1
|4-6
|2
|Tristan Wargo
|7
|0
|1
|4-6
|4
|Bryan Jubelt (#4)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Bryce Buhs (#11)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|3
|Joe Baglin (#3, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|0
|Bryce Hohnsbehn (#50)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|2
|Gavin Griffith (#33)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Nokomis
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Elijah Aumann (#24, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|20
|5
|0
|10-14
|1
|Stander (#10)
|10
|0
|1
|7-12
|2
|Jake Johnson (#34, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-5
|4
|Ryan Eisenbarth (#42, 6-3, C, Jr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-2
|3
|Tray Keller (#40)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.