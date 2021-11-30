Box: Nokomis 54, Okawville 29

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Nokomis
|16
|20
|13
|5
|54
|Okawville
|9
|10
|4
|6
|29
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Nokomis
|2-1
|0-0
|146/49
|107/36
|Okawville
|0-2
|0-0
|60/20
|106/35
|Nokomis
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Elijah Aumann (#24, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|18
|8
|0
|2-5
|0
|Cooper Bertolino (#32, 6-1, F, Sr.)
|11
|1
|3
|0
|2
|Jake Johnson (#34, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|9
|4
|0
|1-2
|3
|Ryan Eisenberth (#42, 6-3, C, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|3
|M Himes (#14)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|4
|Reece Lohman (#44, 6-2, C, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Okawville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Teter (#10)
|10
|0
|3
|1-2
|0
|Ethan Riechmann (#4, 5-8, Sr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-3
|3
|Cole Wiedwilt (#12, 5-11, Sr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|1
|Aidan Anderson (#30, 6-6, Fr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-3
|3
|Landen Schmersahl (#14, 6-0, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Hayden Schubert (#34, 6-2, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Andrew Savard (#32, 6-2, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-4
|3
