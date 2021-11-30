 Skip to main content
Box: Nokomis 54, Okawville 29
1234Final
Nokomis162013554
Okawville9104629
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Nokomis2-10-0146/49107/36
Okawville0-20-060/20106/35
NokomisPtsFG3FGFTFL
Elijah Aumann (#24, 6-1, G, Jr.)18802-50
Cooper Bertolino (#32, 6-1, F, Sr.)111302
Jake Johnson (#34, 6-2, F, Sr.)9401-23
Ryan Eisenberth (#42, 6-3, C, Jr.)63003
M Himes (#14)63004
Reece Lohman (#44, 6-2, C, So.)42001
OkawvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Teter (#10)10031-20
Ethan Riechmann (#4, 5-8, Sr.)6202-33
Cole Wiedwilt (#12, 5-11, Sr.)4102-21
Aidan Anderson (#30, 6-6, Fr.)3101-33
Landen Schmersahl (#14, 6-0, Jr.)30100
Hayden Schubert (#34, 6-2, Jr.)21000
Andrew Savard (#32, 6-2, Jr.)1001-43
