1234Final
Civic Memorial000027
Nokomis000038
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Civic Memorial0-30-0121/40144/48
Nokomis1-30-0192/64208/69
Civic MemorialPtsFG3FGFTFL
Trey Hall (#1, 6-0, PG, So.)141-14-803
Grant Lane (#21, 6-6, G, Sr.)52-30-11-12
Alex Reams (#13, 6-3, F, Sr.)42-40-100
Logan Turbyfill (#2, 6-3, G, So.)42-30-103
Individual stats Have not been reported.

