|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Civic Memorial
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Nokomis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Civic Memorial
|0-3
|0-0
|121/40
|144/48
|Nokomis
|1-3
|0-0
|192/64
|208/69
|Civic Memorial
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Trey Hall (#1, 6-0, PG, So.)
|14
|1-1
|4-8
|0
|3
|Grant Lane (#21, 6-6, G, Sr.)
|5
|2-3
|0-1
|1-1
|2
|Alex Reams (#13, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|4
|2-4
|0-1
|0
|0
|Logan Turbyfill (#2, 6-3, G, So.)
|4
|2-3
|0-1
|0
|3
|Civic Memorial
|Individual stats Have not been reported.