Box: Normal Community 61, Collinsville 44

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Collinsville
|11
|13
|7
|13
|44
|Normal Community
|28
|5
|14
|14
|61
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Collinsville
|6-4
|2-2
|559/56
|487/49
|Normal Community
|2-0
|0-0
|111/11
|81/8
|Collinsville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Deante Franklin (#20, 6-0, G)
|13
|2-2
|2-4
|3-4
|1
|Jake Wilkinson (#30, 6-4, G, Jr.)
|8
|1-2
|2-4
|0
|0
|Matt Clark (#32, 6-3, F)
|6
|2-6
|0-1
|2-5
|0
|Jamorie Wysinger (#33, 5-11, G)
|5
|1-1
|1-1
|0
|0
|Tray Swygeart (#2, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|4
|2-7
|0
|0
|0
|Nick Horras (#3, 6-2, G)
|4
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|0
|Adam Rimar (#42, 6-6, C)
|4
|2-5
|0
|0
|1
|Collinsville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
