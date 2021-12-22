 Skip to main content
Box: Normal Community 61, Collinsville 44
Box: Normal Community 61, Collinsville 44

1234Final
Collinsville111371344
Normal Community285141461
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Collinsville6-42-2559/56487/49
Normal Community2-00-0111/1181/8
CollinsvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Deante Franklin (#20, 6-0, G)132-22-43-41
Jake Wilkinson (#30, 6-4, G, Jr.)81-22-400
Matt Clark (#32, 6-3, F)62-60-12-50
Jamorie Wysinger (#33, 5-11, G)51-11-100
Tray Swygeart (#2, 6-1, G, Sr.)42-7000
Nick Horras (#3, 6-2, G)42-20-200
Adam Rimar (#42, 6-6, C)42-5001
Collinsville
Individual stats Have not been reported.
