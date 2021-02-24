Box: Normandy 64, Miller Career 59

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Miller Career
|13
|18
|17
|11
|59
|Normandy
|12
|15
|14
|23
|64
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Miller Career
|7-4
|2-1
|686/62
|575/52
|Normandy
|8-10
|3-1
|1127/102
|1097/100
|Miller Career
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Normandy
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Omarion Henry (6-7, G, Sr.)
|18
|5-9
|2-2
|2-2
|3
|Jamaray Davenport (#1, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|17
|4-6
|2-9
|3-4
|3
|Jamod Robinson (#2, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|12
|5-9
|0-3
|2-2
|3
|DaMon Brown (#12, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|9
|3-8
|1-2
|0
|1
|Rammell Thompson (#32, 5-11, F, Sr.)
|6
|3-6
|0
|0
|4
|Gene Hawkins (#5, 6-3, F, So.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0-1
|0