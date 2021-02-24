 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Normandy 64, Miller Career 59
0 comments

Box: Normandy 64, Miller Career 59

  • 0
1234Final
Miller Career1318171159
Normandy1215142364
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Miller Career7-42-1686/62575/52
Normandy8-103-11127/1021097/100
Miller Career
Individual stats Have not been reported.
NormandyPtsFG3FGFTFL
Omarion Henry (6-7, G, Sr.)185-92-22-23
Jamaray Davenport (#1, 6-0, G, Sr.)174-62-93-43
Jamod Robinson (#2, 5-8, G, Jr.)125-90-32-23
DaMon Brown (#12, 5-9, G, Sr.)93-81-201
Rammell Thompson (#32, 5-11, F, Sr.)63-6004
Gene Hawkins (#5, 6-3, F, So.)21-100-10
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports