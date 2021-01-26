Box: Normandy 64, Rock Bridge 50

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Normandy
|21
|14
|18
|11
|64
|Rock Bridge
|11
|12
|10
|17
|50
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Normandy
|2-5
|0-1
|443/63
|448/64
|Rock Bridge
|1-1
|0-0
|114/16
|121/17
|Normandy
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jamaray Davenport (#1, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|33
|4
|8
|1-2
|2
|Omarion Henry (6-7, G, Sr.)
|17
|6
|1
|2-5
|2
|Maury Sullivan (#21, 6-2, F, So.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Jamod Robinson (#2, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|0
|3-9
|2
|DaMon Brown (#12, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Rammell Thompson (#32, 5-11, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|L. Sullivan (#22)
|1
|0
|0
|1-3
|0