Box: Normandy 64, Rock Bridge 50
Box: Normandy 64, Rock Bridge 50

1234Final
Normandy2114181164
Rock Bridge1112101750
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Normandy2-50-1443/63448/64
Rock Bridge1-10-0114/16121/17
NormandyPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jamaray Davenport (#1, 6-0, G, Sr.)33481-22
Omarion Henry (6-7, G, Sr.)17612-52
Maury Sullivan (#21, 6-2, F, So.)63000
Jamod Robinson (#2, 5-8, G, Jr.)3003-92
DaMon Brown (#12, 5-9, G, Sr.)21003
Rammell Thompson (#32, 5-11, F, Sr.)21002
L. Sullivan (#22)1001-30
Rock BridgePtsFG3FGFTFL
Kanyon Hummel (#44)12502-42
Nate Norris (#4)8211-22
Hudson Dercher (#1, Jr.)8211-20
John Powell (#20, Sr.)81200
Xavier Sykes (#2, Sr.)51104
Ben Linnemeyer (#22)30100
Nick Arndt (#24, Sr.)21001
Carlos Brown (#33, Sr.)21001
Mark Hajicek (#14)21003
