Box: Normandy 67, Seckman 55
Box: Normandy 67, Seckman 55

1234Final
Seckman914112155
Normandy2117151467
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Seckman8-102-21088/601143/64
Normandy9-104-11194/661152/64
Seckman
Individual stats Have not been reported.
NormandyPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jamaray Davenport (#1, 6-0, G, Sr.)216304
Omarion Henry (6-7, G, Sr.)18606-110
DaMon Brown (#12, 5-9, G, Sr.)15323-43
Rammell Thompson (#32, 5-11, F, Sr.)8302-53
Jamod Robinson (#2, 5-8, G, Jr.)3003-43
Romare Massey (#34, 6-5, C, Sr.)21002
