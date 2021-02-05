 Skip to main content
Box: Normandy 77, Clayton 56
Box: Normandy 77, Clayton 56

1234Final
Normandy2223102277
Clayton76251856
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Normandy4-92-1817/63820/63
Clayton3-121-2611/47804/62
NormandyPtsFG3FGFTFL
Omarion Henry (6-7, G, Sr.)32844-62
Jamod Robinson (#2, 5-8, G, Jr.)172110-122
Jamaray Davenport (#1, 6-0, G, Sr.)165202
DaMon Brown (#12, 5-9, G, Sr.)84003
Laron Wrice-Sullivan (#22, 6-0, F, Jr.)30100
Tyress Webb-Clark (#4, 5-5, G, Jr.)1001-20
Normandy
Individual stats Have not been reported.
