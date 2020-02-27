Box: Normandy 77, Fox 43
Box: Normandy 77, Fox 43

1234Final
Fox18116843
Normandy2220201577
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fox7-182-51313/531593/64
Normandy12-123-41473/591398/56
FoxPtsFG3FGFTFL
Myles Richardson (#30, Jr.)112-62-21-44
Colby Reese (#11, Sr.)1003-111-21
Luke Gierer (#3, Sr.)84-4000
Carson Keisker (#25, So.)72-303-42
Luke Pisoni (#25, Jr.)52-80-11-15
Jaden Green (So.)21-2001
Fox
Individual stats Have not been reported.
