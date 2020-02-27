Box: Normandy 77, Fox 43

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fox
|18
|11
|6
|8
|43
|Normandy
|22
|20
|20
|15
|77
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fox
|7-18
|2-5
|1313/53
|1593/64
|Normandy
|12-12
|3-4
|1473/59
|1398/56
|Fox
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Myles Richardson (#30, Jr.)
|11
|2-6
|2-2
|1-4
|4
|Colby Reese (#11, Sr.)
|10
|0
|3-11
|1-2
|1
|Luke Gierer (#3, Sr.)
|8
|4-4
|0
|0
|0
|Carson Keisker (#25, So.)
|7
|2-3
|0
|3-4
|2
|Luke Pisoni (#25, Jr.)
|5
|2-8
|0-1
|1-1
|5
|Jaden Green (So.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|1
|Fox
|Individual stats Have not been reported.