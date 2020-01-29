Box: Normandy 64, Miller Career 48
Box: Normandy 64, Miller Career 48

  • 0
1234Final
Miller Career89141748
Normandy1815141764
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Miller Career8-73-1868/58798/53
Normandy8-61-0865/58823/55
Miller CareerPtsFG3FGFTFL
Shelton Flanigan (#30, 6-5, For, Jr.)112-907-90
Dejuan Fields (#12, 6-0, Gua, Jr.)94-50-51-10
Osiris Mahr (#3, 6-1, Gua, Jr.)94-70-61-10
Kelin Hill (#22, 6-2, Gua, Sr.)93-70-33-30
Eric Calicutt (#40, 6-5, For, So.)41-60-12-30
Jashaun Parnell (#10, 6-2, Gua, Jr.)42-400-20
Darius Pikes (#20, 6-2, For, Jr.)21-300-10
Miller Career
Individual stats Have not been reported.
