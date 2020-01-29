Box: Normandy 64, Miller Career 48

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Miller Career
|8
|9
|14
|17
|48
|Normandy
|18
|15
|14
|17
|64
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Miller Career
|8-7
|3-1
|868/58
|798/53
|Normandy
|8-6
|1-0
|865/58
|823/55
|Miller Career
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Shelton Flanigan (#30, 6-5, For, Jr.)
|11
|2-9
|0
|7-9
|0
|Dejuan Fields (#12, 6-0, Gua, Jr.)
|9
|4-5
|0-5
|1-1
|0
|Osiris Mahr (#3, 6-1, Gua, Jr.)
|9
|4-7
|0-6
|1-1
|0
|Kelin Hill (#22, 6-2, Gua, Sr.)
|9
|3-7
|0-3
|3-3
|0
|Eric Calicutt (#40, 6-5, For, So.)
|4
|1-6
|0-1
|2-3
|0
|Jashaun Parnell (#10, 6-2, Gua, Jr.)
|4
|2-4
|0
|0-2
|0
|Darius Pikes (#20, 6-2, For, Jr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0-1
|0
|Miller Career
|Individual stats Have not been reported.