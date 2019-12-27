Box: Normandy 68, New Madrid County Central 58
Box: Normandy 68, New Madrid County Central 58

  0
1234Final
Normandy000068
New Madrid County Central000058
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Normandy6-21-0551/69453/57
New Madrid County Central1-10-0129/1694/12
NormandyPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jamod Robinson (#2, 5-11, G, So.)225-62-26-92
Omarion Henry (#23, 6-7, F, Jr.)135-61-205
Andrew Jackson (#5, 6-3, G, So.)93-31-103
Dominic Wilbourn (#4, 6-1, G, Sr.)72-21-102
Marco Phillips (#10, 5-8, G, Jr.)602-202
Romelo Thompson (#11, 6-2, F, Sr.)42-3004
Nathaniel James (#3, 6-3, G, So.)42-200-11
Mehki Brown (#13, 6-3, F, So.)30-11-100
Normandy
Individual stats Have not been reported.
