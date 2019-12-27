Box: Normandy 68, New Madrid County Central 58

|1
|Final
|Normandy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|68
|New Madrid County Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|58
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Normandy
|6-2
|1-0
|551/69
|453/57
|New Madrid County Central
|1-1
|0-0
|129/16
|94/12
|Normandy
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jamod Robinson (#2, 5-11, G, So.)
|22
|5-6
|2-2
|6-9
|2
|Omarion Henry (#23, 6-7, F, Jr.)
|13
|5-6
|1-2
|0
|5
|Andrew Jackson (#5, 6-3, G, So.)
|9
|3-3
|1-1
|0
|3
|Dominic Wilbourn (#4, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|7
|2-2
|1-1
|0
|2
|Marco Phillips (#10, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|6
|0
|2-2
|0
|2
|Romelo Thompson (#11, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|4
|Nathaniel James (#3, 6-3, G, So.)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0-1
|1
|Mehki Brown (#13, 6-3, F, So.)
|3
|0-1
|1-1
|0
|0
|Normandy
|Individual stats Have not been reported.