|Final
|North County
|47
|Potosi
|45
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|North County
|11-12
|2-3
|1362/59
|1363/59
|Potosi
|12-4
|0-2
|973/42
|859/37
|North County
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Layne Wigger (#3, 5-10, Sr.)
|18
|4-6
|1-6
|7-7
|0
|Drew Johnson (#23, 5-11, Fr.)
|10
|0
|2-5
|4-4
|2
|Jobe Smith (#14, 5-11, Sr.)
|9
|3-3
|1-4
|0
|3
|Kooper Kekec (#5, 6-0, Sr.)
|4
|1-1
|0-2
|2-2
|4
|Landon Carroll (#32, 6-3, Fr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|Lucas Richardson (#40, 6-2, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Zane Huff (#10, 5-11, Jr.)
|2
|0-1
|0
|2-2
|1
|North County
|Individual stats Have not been reported.