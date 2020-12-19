 Skip to main content
Box: North County 51, Gateway Legacy Christian Acade 48
1234Final
Gateway Legacy Christian Acade712141548
North County121641951
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Gateway Legacy Christian Acade1-20-0185/62123/41
North County5-00-0331/110238/79
Gateway Legacy Christian AcadePtsFG3FGFTFL
Santiago Prettel (#23, 6-1, Sr.)19614-84
Cherif Cisse (#1, 6-3, Sr.)13601-21
Felipe Garcia (#10, 5-10, Sr.)7014-53
Petar Mijatovic (#33, 6-6, Jr.)6202-23
Kevin Mejia (#22, 6-0, Jr.)2100-12
Juan Miguel Diaz (#2, 5-11, Jr.)1001-24
North CountyPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kyle Conkright (#3)19138-82
Swift (#10)81201
Smith (#14)7105-55
Nolan Reed (#22)7203-32
Claywell (#1)60202
Ruess (#23)4102-42
