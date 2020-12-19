Box: North County 51, Gateway Legacy Christian Acade 48

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Gateway Legacy Christian Acade
|7
|12
|14
|15
|48
|North County
|12
|16
|4
|19
|51
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Gateway Legacy Christian Acade
|1-2
|0-0
|185/62
|123/41
|North County
|5-0
|0-0
|331/110
|238/79
|Gateway Legacy Christian Acade
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Santiago Prettel (#23, 6-1, Sr.)
|19
|6
|1
|4-8
|4
|Cherif Cisse (#1, 6-3, Sr.)
|13
|6
|0
|1-2
|1
|Felipe Garcia (#10, 5-10, Sr.)
|7
|0
|1
|4-5
|3
|Petar Mijatovic (#33, 6-6, Jr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|3
|Kevin Mejia (#22, 6-0, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|2
|Juan Miguel Diaz (#2, 5-11, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|4
|North County
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kyle Conkright (#3)
|19
|1
|3
|8-8
|2
|Swift (#10)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|1
|Smith (#14)
|7
|1
|0
|5-5
|5
|Nolan Reed (#22)
|7
|2
|0
|3-3
|2
|Claywell (#1)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Ruess (#23)
|4
|1
|0
|2-4
|2
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.