|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Bismarck
|8
|12
|9
|10
|39
|North County
|18
|8
|17
|18
|61
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Bismarck
|0-2
|0-0
|98/49
|127/64
|North County
|10-9
|1-3
|1144/572
|1107/554
|Bismarck
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|North County
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Layne Wigger (#3, 5-10, Sr.)
|18
|7-14
|0-5
|4-4
|0
|Drew Johnson (#23, 5-11, Fr.)
|13
|2-3
|3-8
|0
|0
|Jobe Smith (#14, 5-11, Sr.)
|8
|1-3
|2-3
|0-2
|1
|Grant Mullins (#24, 6-1, Sr.)
|6
|3-7
|0
|0
|3
|Kooper Kekec (#5, 6-0, Sr.)
|6
|0-3
|2-4
|0
|2
|Zane Huff (#10, 5-11, Jr.)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|2
|Danny Gantz (#34, 6-1, Sr.)
|4
|2-4
|0
|0
|1
|Shane Hedrick (#1, 5-4, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0