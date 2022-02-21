Box: North County 62, Windsor (Imperial) 40

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|North County
|16
|17
|16
|13
|62
|Windsor (Imperial)
|3
|11
|10
|16
|40
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|North County
|6-7
|0-1
|703/54
|694/53
|Windsor (Imperial)
|16-10
|5-3
|1421/109
|1225/94
People are also reading…
|North County
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Windsor (Imperial)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Max Hartmann (#22, 6-2, Jr.)
|11
|2
|1
|4-5
|0
|Brenton Shirk (#2, 6-0, So.)
|10
|5
|0
|0
|0
|AJ Patrick (#13, 6-1, So.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-5
|0
|Layton Hollis (#24, 6-1, Fr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|0
|Nolan Hirth (#4, 6-0, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-4
|0
|Noah Barnes (#21, 5-9, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hayden Gilmore (#33, 6-1, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0