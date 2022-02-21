 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: North County 62, Windsor (Imperial) 40

1234Final
North County1617161362
Windsor (Imperial)311101640
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
North County6-70-1703/54694/53
Windsor (Imperial)16-105-31421/1091225/94

North County
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Windsor (Imperial)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Max Hartmann (#22, 6-2, Jr.)11214-50
Brenton Shirk (#2, 6-0, So.)105000
AJ Patrick (#13, 6-1, So.)8302-50
Layton Hollis (#24, 6-1, Fr.)5201-20
Nolan Hirth (#4, 6-0, Jr.)2100-40
Noah Barnes (#21, 5-9, Fr.)21000
Hayden Gilmore (#33, 6-1, Fr.)21000
