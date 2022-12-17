Box: North County 70, De Soto 47

|Final
|De Soto
|47
|North County
|70
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|De Soto
|3-7
|0-0
|508/51
|636/64
|North County
|4-4
|0-0
|488/49
|480/48
|De Soto
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|North County
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Andrew Civey (Sr.)
|24
|10-13
|0
|4-6
|2
|Layne Wigger (Sr.)
|23
|9-15
|1-4
|2-2
|3
|Jobe Smith (Sr.)
|8
|3-4
|0-2
|2-2
|2
|Kooper Kekec (Sr.)
|7
|2-2
|0-1
|3-4
|3
|Landon Carroll (Fr.)
|3
|1-1
|0
|1-1
|1
|Shane Hedrick (Sr.)
|3
|1-1
|0
|1-4
|0
|Grant Mullins (Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|2