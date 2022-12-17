 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: North County 70, De Soto 47

  • 0
Final
De Soto47
North County70
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
De Soto3-70-0508/51636/64
North County4-40-0488/49480/48

De Soto
Individual stats Have not been reported.
North CountyPtsFG3FGFTFL
Andrew Civey (Sr.)2410-1304-62
Layne Wigger (Sr.)239-151-42-23
Jobe Smith (Sr.)83-40-22-22
Kooper Kekec (Sr.)72-20-13-43
Landon Carroll (Fr.)31-101-11
Shane Hedrick (Sr.)31-101-40
Grant Mullins (Sr.)21-20-102
