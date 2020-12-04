Box: North County 72, Hillsboro 41

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Hillsboro
|14
|10
|9
|8
|41
|North County
|20
|18
|17
|17
|72
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hillsboro
|1-2
|0-0
|162/54
|193/64
|North County
|3-0
|0-0
|203/68
|144/48
|Hillsboro
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Eric Schneider (Sr.)
|12
|1-2
|3-8
|1-4
|1
|Zach Whaley (Sr.)
|12
|3-3
|2-8
|0
|2
|Noah Holland (So.)
|5
|1-2
|1-5
|0
|0
|Jasiah Tullock (Jr.)
|4
|2-8
|0-1
|0
|2
|Ryan Cox (Sr.)
|3
|0
|1-2
|0
|2
|Kyle Besand (Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|1
|Kieren Jones (So.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|3
|Kyle Phipps (Jr.)
|1
|0
|0-3
|1-2
|0
|Hillsboro
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
