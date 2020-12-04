 Skip to main content
Box: North County 72, Hillsboro 41
1234Final
Hillsboro14109841
North County2018171772
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hillsboro1-20-0162/54193/64
North County3-00-0203/68144/48
HillsboroPtsFG3FGFTFL
Eric Schneider (Sr.)121-23-81-41
Zach Whaley (Sr.)123-32-802
Noah Holland (So.)51-21-500
Jasiah Tullock (Jr.)42-80-102
Ryan Cox (Sr.)301-202
Kyle Besand (Sr.)21-1001
Kieren Jones (So.)21-2003
Kyle Phipps (Jr.)100-31-20
Hillsboro
Individual stats Have not been reported.
