Box: North County 74, De Soto 60

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|De Soto
|0
|0
|0
|0
|60
|North County
|0
|0
|0
|0
|74
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|De Soto
|0-2
|0-0
|113/56
|135/68
|North County
|2-0
|0-0
|131/66
|103/52
|De Soto
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Aidan Blair (#5, Sr.)
|18
|4-7
|3-3
|1-5
|0
|Jordan Mertens (#21, Sr.)
|12
|3-4
|0
|6-8
|0
|Drake Turnbo (#23, Jr.)
|10
|0-1
|3-3
|1-3
|0
|Nick Krodinger (#20, Sr.)
|9
|1-3
|2-3
|1-1
|0
|Hunter Dill (#10, Sr.)
|5
|1-3
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|Cody Petty (#24, Jr.)
|4
|1-4
|0-2
|2-3
|0
|Michael Schmitt (#22, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|De Soto
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
