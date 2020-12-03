 Skip to main content
Box: North County 74, De Soto 60
1234Final
De Soto000060
North County000074
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
De Soto0-20-0113/56135/68
North County2-00-0131/66103/52
De SotoPtsFG3FGFTFL
Aidan Blair (#5, Sr.)184-73-31-50
Jordan Mertens (#21, Sr.)123-406-80
Drake Turnbo (#23, Jr.)100-13-31-30
Nick Krodinger (#20, Sr.)91-32-31-10
Hunter Dill (#10, Sr.)51-31-10-10
Cody Petty (#24, Jr.)41-40-22-30
Michael Schmitt (#22, Jr.)21-2000
De Soto
Individual stats Have not been reported.
