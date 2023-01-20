Box: North County 74, Farmington 61

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|North County
|0
|0
|0
|0
|74
|Farmington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|61
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|North County
|8-8
|1-2
|954/60
|955/60
|Farmington
|6-5
|0-1
|634/40
|649/41
People are also reading…
|North County
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Layne Wigger (#3, 5-10, Sr.)
|20
|6-15
|2-8
|2-3
|3
|Andrew Civey (#44, 6-5, Sr.)
|15
|5-6
|0
|5-6
|5
|Jobe Smith (#14, 5-11, Sr.)
|11
|3-4
|1-1
|2-3
|4
|Drew Johnson (#23, 5-11, Fr.)
|10
|1-1
|2-3
|2-2
|1
|Kooper Kekec (#5, 6-0, Sr.)
|8
|0-1
|0-3
|8-11
|2
|Grant Mullins (#24, 6-1, Sr.)
|7
|3-4
|0-1
|1-3
|5
|Zane Huff (#10, 5-11, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1-2
|0
|2
|North County
|Individual stats Have not been reported.