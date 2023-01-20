 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: North County 74, Farmington 61

  • 0
1234Final
North County000074
Farmington000061
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
North County8-81-2954/60955/60
Farmington6-50-1634/40649/41

North CountyPtsFG3FGFTFL
Layne Wigger (#3, 5-10, Sr.)206-152-82-33
Andrew Civey (#44, 6-5, Sr.)155-605-65
Jobe Smith (#14, 5-11, Sr.)113-41-12-34
Drew Johnson (#23, 5-11, Fr.)101-12-32-21
Kooper Kekec (#5, 6-0, Sr.)80-10-38-112
Grant Mullins (#24, 6-1, Sr.)73-40-11-35
Zane Huff (#10, 5-11, Jr.)301-202
North County
Individual stats Have not been reported.
