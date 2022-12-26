 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: North County 77, Herculaneum 50

  • 0
Final
North County77
Herculaneum50
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
North County5-40-0565/63530/59
Herculaneum6-20-0468/52395/44

North County
Individual stats Have not been reported.
HerculaneumPtsFG3FGFTFL
Dylan Jarvis (#23, 6-2, SG, Sr.)114-71-40-14
Jackson Dearing (#11, 6-2, SG, Sr.)105-50-301
Ethan Hoskins (#14, 6-2, SG, Sr.)72-21-303
Dylan Black (#42, 6-0, SF, Sr.)73-40-11-22
Ayden Hodges (#22, 6-0, SG, Jr.)51-503-43
Jacob Moreland (#52, 6-1, PF, Jr.)42-20-102
Gabe Watkins (#10, 5-9, PG, Sr.)40-51-61-24
Lucas Bahr (#34, 6-3, SF, Sr.)21-1000
