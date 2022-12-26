Box: North County 77, Herculaneum 50

|Final
|North County
|77
|Herculaneum
|50
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|North County
|5-4
|0-0
|565/63
|530/59
|Herculaneum
|6-2
|0-0
|468/52
|395/44
|North County
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Herculaneum
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Dylan Jarvis (#23, 6-2, SG, Sr.)
|11
|4-7
|1-4
|0-1
|4
|Jackson Dearing (#11, 6-2, SG, Sr.)
|10
|5-5
|0-3
|0
|1
|Ethan Hoskins (#14, 6-2, SG, Sr.)
|7
|2-2
|1-3
|0
|3
|Dylan Black (#42, 6-0, SF, Sr.)
|7
|3-4
|0-1
|1-2
|2
|Ayden Hodges (#22, 6-0, SG, Jr.)
|5
|1-5
|0
|3-4
|3
|Jacob Moreland (#52, 6-1, PF, Jr.)
|4
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|2
|Gabe Watkins (#10, 5-9, PG, Sr.)
|4
|0-5
|1-6
|1-2
|4
|Lucas Bahr (#34, 6-3, SF, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0