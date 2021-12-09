 Skip to main content
Box: North County Christian 42, North Point 37
Box: North County Christian 42, North Point 37

1234Final
North County Christian91041942
North Point5881637
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
North County Christian5-30-0379/47348/44
North Point0-20-056/793/12
North County ChristianPtsFG3FGFTFL
DeKaytn Calhoun (#1, SG, Sr.)231101-50
DeArius Wheeler (#3, SG, Sr.)8302-31
Ashten McBride-Williams (#41, C, Fr.)4200-23
Kendrick Robinson (#15, SM, So.)3101-21
Rondy (#32)30101
Quincy Lee (#12, SG, Jr.)1001-20
North PointPtsFG3FGFTFL
Trey Trennepohl (#1, So.)15512-45
Frank Berkbigler (#44, Fr.)10304-62
Judah Komis-Mefford (#55, So.)42000
Mason Morrow (#3, So.)42001
Aiden Vandegriffe (#10, So.)42000
