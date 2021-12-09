Box: North County Christian 42, North Point 37

|1
|Final
|North County Christian
|9
|10
|4
|19
|42
|North Point
|5
|8
|8
|16
|37
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|North County Christian
|5-3
|0-0
|379/47
|348/44
|North Point
|0-2
|0-0
|56/7
|93/12
|North County Christian
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|DeKaytn Calhoun (#1, SG, Sr.)
|23
|11
|0
|1-5
|0
|DeArius Wheeler (#3, SG, Sr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-3
|1
|Ashten McBride-Williams (#41, C, Fr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-2
|3
|Kendrick Robinson (#15, SM, So.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|1
|Rondy (#32)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Quincy Lee (#12, SG, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
|North Point
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Trey Trennepohl (#1, So.)
|15
|5
|1
|2-4
|5
|Frank Berkbigler (#44, Fr.)
|10
|3
|0
|4-6
|2
|Judah Komis-Mefford (#55, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mason Morrow (#3, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Aiden Vandegriffe (#10, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
