|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Medicine and Bioscience
|4
|8
|14
|8
|34
|North County Christian
|17
|2
|18
|10
|47
People are also reading…
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Medicine and Bioscience
|0-15
|0-3
|471/31
|994/66
|North County Christian
|3-10
|0-1
|524/35
|740/49
|Medicine and Bioscience
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Antonio Gray (#3, Sr.)
|13
|2
|3
|0
|0
|Mykil Smith (#1, Fr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Galvin Cornish (#22, Fr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-3
|0
|Ezra Spruiel (#20, Jr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-4
|0
|Medicine and Bioscience
|Individual stats Have not been reported.