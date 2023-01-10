 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: North County Christian 51, Light House Christian 48

1234Final
Light House Christian1311141048
North County Christian17178951

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Light House Christian0-10-048/4851/51
North County Christian2-60-1324/324447/447
Light House Christian
Individual stats Have not been reported.
North County ChristianPtsFG3FGFTFL
Lynus Mitchell (#30, So.)286-92-410-120
Randy James (#10, Fr.)61-31-11-20
Quincy Lee (#1, Sr.)501-22-30
Robert Barney (#2, Sr.)42-3000
Ashton McBride-Williams (#41, So.)42-400-20
JaHaad Willis (#24, So.)41-302-20
