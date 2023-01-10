Box: North County Christian 51, Light House Christian 48

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Light House Christian
|13
|11
|14
|10
|48
|North County Christian
|17
|17
|8
|9
|51
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Light House Christian
|0-1
|0-0
|48/48
|51/51
|North County Christian
|2-6
|0-1
|324/324
|447/447
|Light House Christian
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|North County Christian
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Lynus Mitchell (#30, So.)
|28
|6-9
|2-4
|10-12
|0
|Randy James (#10, Fr.)
|6
|1-3
|1-1
|1-2
|0
|Quincy Lee (#1, Sr.)
|5
|0
|1-2
|2-3
|0
|Robert Barney (#2, Sr.)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|Ashton McBride-Williams (#41, So.)
|4
|2-4
|0
|0-2
|0
|JaHaad Willis (#24, So.)
|4
|1-3
|0
|2-2
|0