Box: North County Christian 58, St. Pius X 57

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|North County Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|58
|St. Pius X
|0
|0
|0
|0
|57
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|North County Christian
|8-5
|0-0
|659/51
|634/49
|St. Pius X
|10-7
|3-0
|918/71
|824/63
|North County Christian
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Darius Gooden (#40, PG, Sr.)
|19
|3
|3
|4-11
|0
|DeKaytn Calhoun (#1, SG, Sr.)
|15
|5
|1
|2-7
|0
|Kendrick Robinson (#15, SM, So.)
|11
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Darion Gooden (#30, PG, Sr.)
|9
|2
|1
|2-4
|0
|DeArius Wheeler (#3, SG, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dorzell King III (#23, F, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|North County Christian
|Individual stats Have not been reported.