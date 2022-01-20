 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: North County Christian 58, St. Pius X 57

1234Final
North County Christian000058
St. Pius X000057
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
North County Christian8-50-0659/51634/49
St. Pius X10-73-0918/71824/63

North County ChristianPtsFG3FGFTFL
Darius Gooden (#40, PG, Sr.)19334-110
DeKaytn Calhoun (#1, SG, Sr.)15512-70
Kendrick Robinson (#15, SM, So.)112210
Darion Gooden (#30, PG, Sr.)9212-40
DeArius Wheeler (#3, SG, Sr.)21000
Dorzell King III (#23, F, Fr.)21000
North County Christian
