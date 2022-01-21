 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: North County Christian 64, Ozark 38

1234Final
Ozark11612938
North County Christian207142364
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Ozark2-20-0234/58219/55
North County Christian10-50-0777/194704/176

Ozark
Individual stats Have not been reported.
North County ChristianPtsFG3FGFTFL
DeKaytn Calhoun (#1, SG, Sr.)19712-30
Darion Gooden (#30, PG, Sr.)17521-10
Darius Gooden (#40, PG, Sr.)14413-40
Kendrick Robinson (#15, SM, So.)10311-20
DeArius Wheeler (#3, SG, Sr.)42000
