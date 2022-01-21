Box: North County Christian 64, Ozark 38

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Ozark
|1
|16
|12
|9
|38
|North County Christian
|20
|7
|14
|23
|64
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Ozark
|2-2
|0-0
|234/58
|219/55
|North County Christian
|10-5
|0-0
|777/194
|704/176
|Ozark
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|North County Christian
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|DeKaytn Calhoun (#1, SG, Sr.)
|19
|7
|1
|2-3
|0
|Darion Gooden (#30, PG, Sr.)
|17
|5
|2
|1-1
|0
|Darius Gooden (#40, PG, Sr.)
|14
|4
|1
|3-4
|0
|Kendrick Robinson (#15, SM, So.)
|10
|3
|1
|1-2
|0
|DeArius Wheeler (#3, SG, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0