Box: North County Christian 64, St. Louis Patriots 43

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Louis Patriots
|13
|6
|10
|14
|43
|North County Christian
|20
|7
|19
|18
|64
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Louis Patriots
|6-11
|0-0
|832/49
|941/55
|North County Christian
|18-7
|0-0
|1363/80
|1157/68
|St. Louis Patriots
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|North County Christian
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|DeKaytn Calhoun (#1, SG, Sr.)
|20
|7
|2
|0
|0
|Darius Gooden (#40, PG, Sr.)
|19
|6
|1
|4-4
|0
|Darion Gooden (#30, PG, Sr.)
|11
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Kendrick Robinson (#15, SM, So.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|0
|DeArius Wheeler (#3, SG, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0