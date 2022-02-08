 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: North County Christian 64, St. Louis Patriots 43

1234Final
St. Louis Patriots136101443
North County Christian207191864
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Louis Patriots6-110-0832/49941/55
North County Christian18-70-01363/801157/68

St. Louis Patriots
Individual stats Have not been reported.
North County ChristianPtsFG3FGFTFL
DeKaytn Calhoun (#1, SG, Sr.)207200
Darius Gooden (#40, PG, Sr.)19614-40
Darion Gooden (#30, PG, Sr.)114100
Kendrick Robinson (#15, SM, So.)84000
DeArius Wheeler (#3, SG, Sr.)63000
